Core & Main (CNM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Core & Main (CNM) closed at $56.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had lost 1.07% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Core & Main in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 2% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.72 billion, reflecting a 9.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.59 per share and a revenue of $7.54 billion, signifying shifts of +20.47% and +12.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Core & Main. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.71% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Core & Main boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Core & Main has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.66 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.47.

We can additionally observe that CNM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.