Core & Main (CNM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Core & Main (CNM) ended the recent trading session at $34.18, demonstrating a +0.35% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products have appreciated by 15.38% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 8.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.68, signifying a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, up 2.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and a revenue of $6.85 billion, representing changes of -0.94% and +2.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Core & Main. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.35% higher. Right now, Core & Main possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Core & Main has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.14.

We can also see that CNM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.9.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

