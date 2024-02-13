Core & Main (CNM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Core & Main (CNM) closed at $43.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.8%.

The distributor of water and fire protection products's shares have seen an increase of 7.71% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 7.99% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Core & Main in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, up 5.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Core & Main. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Core & Main is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Core & Main is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.95. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.83.

Meanwhile, CNM's PEG ratio is currently 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.