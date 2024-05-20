Core & Main (CNM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Core & Main (CNM) closed the most recent trading day at $60.82, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had gained 11.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Core & Main will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.51, showcasing a 2% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.72 billion, reflecting a 9.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and a revenue of $7.54 billion, representing changes of +20.47% and +12.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Core & Main. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Core & Main is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Core & Main is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.99, so one might conclude that Core & Main is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CNM's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Waste Removal Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.