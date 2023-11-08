Core & Main (CNM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Core & Main (CNM) closed the most recent trading day at $31.08, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The the stock of distributor of water and fire protection products has risen by 1.47% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 0.14% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.68, signifying a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.87 billion, indicating a 2.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.06 per share and a revenue of $6.85 billion, signifying shifts of -3.29% and +2.95%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Core & Main is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Core & Main is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.86 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CNM has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.85.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

