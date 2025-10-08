Core & Main (CNM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Core & Main (CNM) closed the most recent trading day at $51.77, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

The distributor of water and fire protection products's shares have seen an increase of 2.31% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.74% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Core & Main in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 4.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.08 billion, up 2.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $7.67 billion, which would represent changes of +5.16% and +3.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.71% lower. Right now, Core & Main possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Core & Main is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.07.

Meanwhile, CNM's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)

