Core & Main (CNM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Core & Main (CNM) ending at $59.25, denoting a -1.27% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.29%.

Shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products have appreciated by 6.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating a 2% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.72 billion, indicating a 9.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CNM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $7.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.47% and +12.57%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Core & Main holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Core & Main has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.14 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.74, which means Core & Main is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CNM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Waste Removal Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.