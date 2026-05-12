Core & Main (CNM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Core & Main (CNM) ended the recent trading session at $47.50, demonstrating a -2.88% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.

The distributor of water and fire protection products's stock has dropped by 8.68% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Core & Main in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.7, up 34.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion, down 0.37% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and a revenue of $7.91 billion, representing changes of +4.71% and +3.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Core & Main is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Core & Main is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.71. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.1 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CNM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.