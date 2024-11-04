Core & Main (CNM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Core & Main (CNM) closed the most recent trading day at $43.58, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had gained 0.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Core & Main in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2 billion, indicating a 9.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $7.32 billion, which would represent changes of -2.33% and +9.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Core & Main is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Core & Main is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.66.

It is also worth noting that CNM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, placing it within the bottom 2% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.