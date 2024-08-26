Core & Main (CNM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Core & Main (CNM) closed at $53.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.85%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had lost 1.23% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Core & Main will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 4, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.73, reflecting a 10.61% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, up 9.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $7.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.91% and +11.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Core & Main is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Core & Main is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.76. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.35.

Investors should also note that CNM has a PEG ratio of 2 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

