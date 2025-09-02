Markets
CNM

Core & Main To Acquire Canada Waterworks

September 02, 2025 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Core & Main (CNM) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Canada Waterworks Inc. and Canada Waterworks Ottawa Inc. Canada Waterworks is a distributor of water, wastewater and storm drainage products that assists contractors and municipalities in southern Ontario.

Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main, said: "The addition of Canada Waterworks is a wonderful complement to the existing footprint Core & Main has in the province. It presents a great opportunity to further our leadership and operational teams in Canada to enhance how we serve our customers there."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.