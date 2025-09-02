Core & Main To Acquire Canada Waterworks

(RTTNews) - Core & Main (CNM) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Canada Waterworks Inc. and Canada Waterworks Ottawa Inc. Canada Waterworks is a distributor of water, wastewater and storm drainage products that assists contractors and municipalities in southern Ontario.

Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main, said: "The addition of Canada Waterworks is a wonderful complement to the existing footprint Core & Main has in the province. It presents a great opportunity to further our leadership and operational teams in Canada to enhance how we serve our customers there."

