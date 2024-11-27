News & Insights

Core Lithium Secures Strong Support in AGM Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Core Lithium Ltd (AU:CXO) has released an update.

Core Lithium Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with more than 75% of votes in favor of the remuneration report, thus avoiding a potential ‘second strike’. The re-election of Director M McComas received strong support, further stabilizing the company’s governance and solidifying investor confidence.

