Core Lithium Secures Strong Support in AGM Resolutions

Core Lithium Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with more than 75% of votes in favor of the remuneration report, thus avoiding a potential ‘second strike’. The re-election of Director M McComas received strong support, further stabilizing the company’s governance and solidifying investor confidence.

