Core Lithium says Finniss awarded major project status by Australia

March 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Core Lithium said on Monday its Finniss lithium project was awarded Major Project Status (MPS) by the Australian government.

Major Project Status is the government's recognition of the national significance of a project, either for economic growth or employment, and includes support from the Major Projects Facilitation Agency (MPFA) for various approvals.

The company said it was on track to start construction at the Finniss project before the end of the year.

The MPS, which is for three years, "opens up a pathway for a critical minerals hub to be established in Northern Australia, along with the potential for significant associated local modern manufacturing opportunities," Managing Director Stepehn Biggins said.

Biggins added that once in production, Finniss, located in the Northern Territory, will be the first lithium-producing mine in the country outside of Western Australia. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: AUSTRALIA CORE LITHIUM/

