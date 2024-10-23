Core Lithium Reports Growth and Exploration Success

Core Lithium Ltd (AU:CXO) has released an update.

Core Lithium Ltd has reported significant progress in its operations for the September quarter, highlighted by an expansion in its BP33 Ore Reserve and positive exploration results at Shoobridge, which reveal high-grade gold and lithium mineralization. The company’s strategic investments and readiness to resume operations at its Finniss project underscore its growth potential, despite one-off costs impacting its cash balance, which stands at $61.3 million. Core’s commitment to safety and compliance remains strong, with no recordable injuries or environmental incidents reported.

