Core Lithium Expands Drilling Amid Promising Gold Finds

Core Lithium’s recent drilling at the Shoobridge Project has revealed promising high-grade gold results, with mineralisation remaining open along strike. The company is expanding its drilling program to explore the 4.5km gold trend, aiming to unlock further potential and increase shareholder value. This development comes at a time when gold prices are at record highs, presenting a strategic opportunity beyond their lithium ventures.

