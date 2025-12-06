Core Lithium (CXOXF) Price Target Increased by 18.83% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Core Lithium (OTCPK:CXOXF) has been revised to $0.10 / share. This is an increase of 18.83% from the prior estimate of $0.09 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.07 to a high of $0.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.91% from the latest reported closing price of $0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Lithium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXOXF is 0.34%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 72,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,851K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,797K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXOXF by 24.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,964K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 6,596K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 6,005K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares , representing an increase of 42.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXOXF by 127.35% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 3,590K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXOXF by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.