Core Labs (CLB) Stock Down 3% Since Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat

Core Laboratories’ CLB stock has gone down 3% since the first-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Apr 27.



The stock price slumped despite Core Labs’ first-quarter sales and revenues beating the consensus mark. The performance could be attributed to the poor outcome of the Production Enhancement unit and much increased year-over-year expenses.



Behind the Earnings Headlines



Core Labs reported first-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 8 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. This is attributable to a year-over-year increase in revenues by 6%. However, the bottom line worsened from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 15 cents per share. This downside is attributable to the year-over-year increase in expenses.

This oilfield service provider’s adjusted revenues of $115.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million by about 2.9%. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $108.4 million.

Segmental Performance

Reservoir Description: Revenues decreased by about 2.3% to $74.8 million from $76.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 but narrowly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74 million. Moreover, the operating income fell from $10 million in the year-ago period to $361,000 and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.2 million due to the heavy impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a greater-than-expected COVID-19 caseload and a typical seasonal decline in revenues. The segment’s operating margin of 0.5% was lower than the prior-year quarter’s 13.1%.

Production Enhancement: Revenues of $40.5 million compared favorably with $31.9 million in the first quarter a year earlier, which is a 27.1% increase year over year. The same lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.47 million.

Moreover, the segmental operating loss of $918,000 in the quarter underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an operating profit $5.55 million. The year-ago period reported an operating income of $1.6 million. The weak numbers could be attributed to a decrease in international product sales, including the suspension of product sales in Ukraine.

Financials and Dividend

As of Mar 31, 2022, Core Labs had cash and cash equivalents worth $22 million and long-term debt of $188.6 million. The company’s debt-to-capitalization was 53.3%.

In the reported quarter, CLB generated $5.3 million of operating cash and its capital expenditure totaled $2.3 million. This, in turn, led to $3 million of free cash flow.

Core Labs’ board of directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of a cent per share on the company's common stock, payable on May 31, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

2022 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, Core Labs’ revenues are anticipated in the $119-$125 million range, while the operating income is estimated in the $9.4-$11.8 million band.

Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 are expected between 12 cents and 16 cents.

As Core Labs’ prospects are directly associated with expanding its client activity and tapping new geographies, it continues to focus on the ongoing development of the new client-driven technologies and geographical exploration along with a deepened concentration on digitization and automation throughout its business.

