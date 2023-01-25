Core Labs (CLB) Reveals Plans to Transfer Domicile to U.S.

Core Laboratories CLB reports that the company’s board of directors has authorized a reformation plan for the company’s corporate structure, which includes redomiciling the parent company from the Netherlands to the United States (the "Redomestication").

The benefits of Redomestication include a smaller corporate footprint and lesser regulatory hassles, improved efficiencies and opportunities to enhance the company's corporate treasury and other related functions, and a simpler and more efficient tax structure.

The company and its board are confident that the Redomestication will increase shareholder value over time by streamlining its corporate structure, enhancing operational effectiveness, and lowering administrative expenses.

The Redomestication needs to be approved by shareholders, and that vote will be taken at an extraordinary general meeting of Core Lab stockholders, which is planned to take place early in the second quarter of 2023.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Core Laboratories is a leading provider of patented and proprietary Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement services and products that optimize the petroleum reservoirs’ performance.

Currently, Core Laboratories carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might look at stocks like Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN and Helmerich & Payne HP, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and RPC Inc. RES, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Patterson-UTI Energy: PTEN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 169.23%, on average.

Patterson-UTI is worth approximately $3.47 billion. Its shares have gained 57.3% in the past year.

Helmerich & Payne: Helmerich & Payne is valued at around $4.95 billion. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP's fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 18.8% higher.

Helmerich & Payne, headquartered in Tulsa, OK, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 124.22%, on average. In the past year, the HP stock has increased by 65.2%.

RPC: RPC Inc. beat earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 62%. The market capitalization of RES is $1.87 billion. In the past year, the RES stock has increased by 42.8%.

Digging into valuation, RPC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.57, which means RPC is trading at a discount to the group.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.