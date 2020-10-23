Core Labs' (CLB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark

Core Laboratories N.V. CLB recently reported third-quarter 2020 results wherein adjusted earnings of 16 cents a share came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. This outperformance is attributable to lower year-over-year operating expenses, which declined to $94.1 million in the third quarter from $142 million in the year-ago period. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 50 cents per share. This downside was caused by a drop in both international product sales and lower activity on international projects.

The oilfield service provider’s adjusted revenues of $105.38 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109 million. Moreover, the top line fell from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $173.2 million.

Segmental Performance

Reservoir Description: Revenues decreased 26.7% to $80.1 million from $109.3 million in third-quarter 2019, thanks to operational disturbances related to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, adjusted operating income fell from $18.8 million in the year-ago period to $11 million. Further, operating margin of 15% was lower than the prior-year quarter’s 18%

Production Enhancement: Revenues were $25.3 million compared with $63.9 million in third-quarter 2019. Segmental operating loss was $0.3 million in the quarter against the year-ago quarter’s income of $115 million. This segmental underperformance was due to reduced international product shipments resulting from coronavirus-induced adversities and weather events in the Gulf of Mexico.

Financials

As of Sep 30, 2020, Core Labs had cash and cash equivalents worth $15.1 million and long-term debt (including lease obligations) of $189.6 million. The company’s debt-to-capitalization was 72.55%.

In the reported quarter, Core Labs generated $20.7 million in operating cash and its capital expenditure totaled $2.2 million. This, in turn, led to an $18.5-million free cash flow (FCF) generation. Markedly, this is the 76th consecutive quarter of the company’s FCF recognition.

View

Considering the prevalent business uncertainty emanating from the coronavirus outbreak, the company was unable to provide a quantitative guidance for the upcoming quarters but issues an improving outlook for fourth-quarter U.S. land activity and international product shipments. Core Labs anticipates generate a positive FCF in the December quarter of 2020.

Performance of Other Energy Players

Among other players in the oilfield services industry that already reported third-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of Schlumberger SLB and Halliburton HAL beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1% and 37.5% while that of TechnipFMC FTI missed the mark by 20%.

