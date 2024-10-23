Core Laboratories reports Q3 ex-items EPS 25c, consensus 23c

Reports Q3 revenue $134.4M, consensus $134.45M. CEO Larry Bruno stated, “In Q3 2024, Core Lab delivered solid sequential improvements in revenue, operating income, operating margins, incremental margins and earnings per share. Demand for our Reservoir Description services continued to grow across our international laboratory network despite headwinds from on-going geopolitical conflicts. In Production Enhancement, revenue increased sequentially, driven by higher international product sales. However, these improvements were somewhat offset by hurricane-related delays in diagnostic service revenue tied to suspended well operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Following positive meetings with Middle East operators in Q2 2024, personal face-to-face meetings with Asia-Pacific operators during the third quarter reinforced growth opportunities for both of Core’s operating segments. Collectively, these client meetings support our perspective for a multi-year cycle of expanded project activity. At the end of Q3, the company achieved its longstanding goal of reducing our debt leverage ratio to below 1.50. The leverage ratio is now at its lowest level in over six years. Core remains focused on executing its strategic business initiatives while also reducing our debt leverage ratio, as the Company evaluates various opportunities to increase shareholder value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.