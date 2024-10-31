Core Laboratories price target lowered to $14 from $15 at Citi

Citi analyst Scott Gruber lowered the firm’s price target on Core Laboratories (CLB) to $14 from $15 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the oil and gas equipment group.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.