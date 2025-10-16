Core Laboratories to Post Q3 Earnings: Key Metrics to Watch

Core Laboratories Inc. CLB is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of 19 cents per share on revenues of $127.5 million.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced CLB’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s adjusted earnings beat the consensus mark. CLB reported adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, which was a cent higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Operating revenues of $130.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128 million. This was attributed to the rebound of the maritime movement and trading of crude oil and the company’s associated laboratory assay services.

CLB’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, were in line in one quarter and beat the remaining one, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.4%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Core Laboratories Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Core Laboratories Inc. price-eps-surprise | Core Laboratories Inc. Quote

CLB Stock’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 5.5% upward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 24% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues also indicates a decline of about 5.1% from the year-ago period’s actual.

Factors to Consider Ahead of CLB’s Q3 Release

Core Laboratories is likely to see a rebound in laboratory services tied to the assay of crude oil and derived products as trading patterns partially reset after the disruptions caused by enhanced sanctions. Moreover, the company looks forward to executing on its key strategic objectives by introducing new products and service offerings in key geographic markets and by maintaining a lean and focused organization. Core Laboratories anticipates that outside the United States, large-scale international oil and gas projects will be less sensitive to near-term volatility of crude oil prices, leading to steady activity across its committed long-cycle investments in the South Atlantic margin, North and West Africa, Norway, the Middle East and certain areas of Asia Pacific.

On a bearish note, CLB's revenues are likely to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is down from the year-ago quarter’s $134.4 million. Moreover, Core Laboratories projected its Reservoir Description's revenues to be flat in the third quarter due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, evolving trade and tariff dynamics and volatile commodity prices. In its Production Enhancement segment, the company projected a lower U.S. frac spread count and a soft market for the remainder of the year.

What Does Our Model Say About CLB Stock?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Core Laboratories this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.

CLB’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is +5.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CLB’s Zacks Rank: CLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

TotalEnergies SE TTE has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TTE is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 30. Notably, TotalEnergies’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the remaining one, delivering a negative average surprise of 3.4%. Valued at around $140 billion, TTE’s shares have lost 6.6% in a year.

Transocean Ltd. RIG has an Earnings ESP of +18.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. RIG is slated to release earnings on Oct. 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIG’s 2025 earnings indicates 107.7% year-over-year growth.Valued at around $3 billion, RIG’s shares have fallen 17.5% in a year.

Archrock, Inc. AROC has an Earnings ESP of +7.32% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 28.

Archrock’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.5%. Valued at around $4.2 billion, AROC’s shares have gained 15.7% in a year.

