Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Core Laboratories, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$47m ÷ (US$584m - US$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Core Laboratories has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.2% generated by the Energy Services industry, it's much better.

NYSE:CLB Return on Capital Employed May 30th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Core Laboratories compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Core Laboratories here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Core Laboratories Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Core Laboratories, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 33%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Core Laboratories to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 62% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Core Laboratories and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

