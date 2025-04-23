Core Laboratories NV Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Core Laboratories NV (CLB):

Earnings: -$0.15 million in Q1 vs. $3.22 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. $0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Core Laboratories NV reported adjusted earnings of $6.69 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $123.59 million in Q1 vs. $129.64 million in the same period last year.

