Core Laboratories N.V. Just Recorded A 43% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$108m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.18 an impressive 43% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CLB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Core Laboratories are now predicting revenues of US$484.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 9.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 108% to US$0.90. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$479.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.86 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Core Laboratories' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$29.85, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Core Laboratories analyst has a price target of US$44.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Core Laboratories' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 13% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.4% annually. Not only are Core Laboratories' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Core Laboratories following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$29.85, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Core Laboratories going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Core Laboratories that you need to take into consideration.

