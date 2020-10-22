Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.46, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLB was $14.46, representing a -70.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.22 and a 116.47% increase over the 52 week low of $6.68.

CLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Halliburton Company (HAL). CLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.81.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLB as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCE with an decrease of -7.88% over the last 100 days. OIH has the highest percent weighting of CLB at 3.47%.

