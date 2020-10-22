Dividends
CLB

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.46, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLB was $14.46, representing a -70.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.22 and a 116.47% increase over the 52 week low of $6.68.

CLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Halliburton Company (HAL). CLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CLB as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCE with an decrease of -7.88% over the last 100 days. OIH has the highest percent weighting of CLB at 3.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLB

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular