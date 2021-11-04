Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.93, the dividend yield is .15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLB was $26.93, representing a -46% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.87 and a 86.5% increase over the 52 week low of $14.44.

CLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). CLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports CLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.5%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

