Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CLB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLB was $34.83, representing a -16.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.61 and a 421.41% increase over the 52 week low of $6.68.

CLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Halliburton Company (HAL). CLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCE with an increase of 51.9% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of CLB at 5.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.