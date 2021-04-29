Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.8, the dividend yield is .13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLB was $29.8, representing a -29.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.99 and a 121.89% increase over the 52 week low of $13.43.

CLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). CLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports CLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.29%, compared to an industry average of 29.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCE with an increase of 54.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CLB at 3.53%.

