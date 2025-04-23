CORE LABORATORIES Earnings Results: $CLB Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORE LABORATORIES ($CLB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $123,590,000, missing estimates of $126,008,357 by $-2,418,357.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CLB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CORE LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of CORE LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 412,686 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,143,594
- UBS GROUP AG added 349,888 shares (+1286.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,056,561
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 221,067 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,826,669
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN removed 149,940 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,595,461
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 137,933 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,387,620
- CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 136,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,044,021
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 124,816 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,160,564
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CORE LABORATORIES Government Contracts
We have seen $4,147 of award payments to $CLB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ROCK CORE SAMPLES PROCESSING: $4,147
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.