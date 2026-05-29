Core Laboratories (CLB) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Core Laboratories (CLB). Shares have lost about 4.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Core Laboratories due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Core Laboratories Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Core Laboratories reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line decreased from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 8 cents due to the underperformance of both Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments.

This oilfield service provider reported first-quarter operating revenues of $121.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123 million and decreasing from the earlier-year quarter’s reported figure of $124 million. This can be attributed to the closure of many client offices in the Middle East that resulted in project delays and the suspension of hydrocarbon production.

During the first quarter, the company repurchased 51,781shares of common stock for a total of $0.9 million. CLB’s debt leverage ratio was at 1.20 and net debt increased by $3.9 million.

Q1 Segmental Performance

Reservoir Description: Revenues in this segment increased 1.3% from the year-ago quarter to $81.9 million. Moreover, the top line beat our estimation of $81 million.

Operating income decreased from $2.3 million in the year-ago period to $1.1 million and missed our estimate of $14.5 million, caused by two primary factors: the conflict in the Middle East and severe weather events across North America and the Mediterranean region, which also disrupted client operations and the demand for laboratory services in the quarter.

Production Enhancement: This segment’s revenues decreased 6.6% to $39.9 million from $42.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the top line missed our estimate of $42.05 million.

Operating income decreased from $1.5 million in the year-ago period to $0.8 million. Moreover, the operating income from this segment missed our estimate of $3.7 million. The underperformance in the Production Enhancement segment can be attributed to low U.S. land drilling and completion activity and the Middle East conflict that disrupted and delayed product shipments into the region.

Costs & Expenses

CLB reported total costs and expenses of $119.9 million in the first quarter, increasing by 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $119.2 million. Our estimation for the metric was $115.9 million.

Details of Financials & Dividends

As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.8 million and long-term debt of $114.5 million. CLB’s debt-to-capitalization was 29.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter totaled $4 million, while capital expenditure amounted to $3.4 million. This led to a positive free cash flow of $0.5 million.

Core Laboratories’ board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share to its common shareholders of record as of May 11, 2026. The payout, which remains unchanged from the previous quarter, will be made on June 01.

Management Remarks & Outlook for Q2 & 2026

Near-term oil markets remain volatile due to Middle East geopolitical risks, sanctions, trade policy shifts and OPEC+ output decisions. Despite this, a sustained multi-year cycle of global offshore exploration is needed to meet future demand, supporting a positive long-term outlook for Core Laboratories. However, disruptions in the Middle East are impacting operations through project delays, logistics challenges and restricted sample movement across its global lab network. Reservoir Description and service-based Production Enhancement segments are most affected, while product shipments face selective delays. Weak U.S. onshore activity persists, though demand for diagnostics and optimization solutions offers partial support amid rising input costs and supply chain uncertainties.

For the second quarter of 2026, CLB expects revenues to range from $123 million to $131 million. Operating income is anticipated to be between $6.4 million and $10.2 million, with earnings per share expected to be between 6 cents and 12 cents.

Revenues for the Reservoir Description segment are anticipated to be between $77.5 million and $82.5 million, with operating income ranging from $3.5 million to $5.37 million.

Revenues for the Production Enhancement segment are expected to be between $45.5 million and $48.5 million, with operating income predicted to be between $2.8 million and $4.7 million.

The company anticipates an effective tax rate of 25% for the second quarter. Its guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is based on estimates for underlying operations and excludes any gains or losses from foreign exchange.

IEA, EIA and OPEC project 2026 oil demand to grow by 0.6-1.4 million barrels per day, signaling supportive long-term fundamentals despite short-term volatility. At the same time, rising natural decline rates in existing fields pose a structural supply risk, underscoring the need for continued upstream investment. Recent geopolitical disruptions, including major supply outages, have tightened global supply by roughly 20%, highlighting energy security concerns. In the United States, production growth is expected to stay moderate due to capital discipline and maturing shale assets. Overall, these dynamics point to increased reliance on international, offshore and conventional exploration to meet future demand.

Key Projects & Technology Advancements

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Core Laboratories expanded its RF-safe product portfolio with the commercial launch of its proprietary RF-5TF™ detonator. Designed to resist interference from radio frequency energy and stray voltage, these detonators enhance safety during perforating operations by reducing the risk of unintended activation. The technology allows normal rig activities to continue without disruption, while its next-generation design removes the need for field assembly, simplifying handling and wiring at the wellsite.

Following successful field trials in the first quarter of 2026, the RF-5TF™ was deployed across multiple regions, including the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United Kingdom. The system delivered a 100% success rate across diverse onshore and offshore environments, leading several service providers and operators to adopt it as their preferred RF-safe detonator.

During the same quarter, CLB’s PackScan® density logging technology proved instrumental in assisting an offshore operator in Trinidad to mitigate completion risks and avoid a potential multimillion-dollar failure. In gravel pack completions, ensuring that the sand control screen is fully packed is critical to maintaining well integrity and long-term production. Using the washpipe-deployed PackScan® tool, the operator identified that the gravel pack had not been effectively placed, likely due to gravel loss deeper in the well.

Armed with this insight, the operator intervened before production began, replacing the completion hardware and performing a second gravel pack operation. A subsequent PackScan® run confirmed proper placement, allowing the well to proceed to production with reduced risk. This case underscores the value of Core Laboratories’ completion diagnostics in safeguarding investments, enhancing reliability and supporting sustained production in complex offshore operations.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -57.9% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Core Laboratories has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Core Laboratories has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Core Laboratories belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Oceaneering International (OII), has gained 2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Oceaneering International reported revenues of $692.43 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.7%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares with $0.43 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Oceaneering International is expected to post earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Oceaneering International has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.