Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF AOR is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high, up roughly 14.5% from its 52-week low of $42.28/share.
But does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
AOR in Focus
The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index. The fund’s AUM is $1.51 billion and expense ratio, 0.25%.
Why the Move?
The major U.S. indices and global markets have been gaining on U.S.-China trade deal optimism and easing fears in Middle-East tensions. Trade negotiations have been major market movers for more than a year now. The phase one of the trade deal between the United States and China was signed on Jan 15. Moreover, President Donald Trump’s speech provided relief from fears of a full-fledged conflict in the Middle East following retaliatory missile strikes by Iran on U.S. military compounds in Iraq.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, it seems AOR might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 12.7.
