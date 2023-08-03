CORE EXPLORATION (ASX:CXO) Price Target Decreased by 24.49% to 0.72

The average one-year price target for CORE EXPLORATION (ASX:CXO) has been revised to 0.72 / share. This is an decrease of 24.49% from the prior estimate of 0.95 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.41 to a high of 1.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.77% from the latest reported closing price of 0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in CORE EXPLORATION. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXO is 0.19%, an increase of 18.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 133,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 27,577K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,698K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 22.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,891K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,970K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 21.22% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 19,244K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,840K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,812K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,780K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 21.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,207K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,749K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 18.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.