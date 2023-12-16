CORE EXPLORATION (ASX:CXO) Price Target Decreased by 11.72% to 0.37

The average one-year price target for CORE EXPLORATION (ASX:CXO) has been revised to 0.37 / share. This is an decrease of 11.72% from the prior estimate of 0.42 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.14 to a high of 0.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.39% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in CORE EXPLORATION. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXO is 0.14%, a decrease of 47.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 135,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 28,373K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,720K shares, representing an increase of 26.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 28.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,285K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,891K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 36.66% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 19,440K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 37.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,542K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,107K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 29.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.