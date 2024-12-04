Core Concept Technologies’ Treasury Share Acquisition Update

Core Concept Technologies Inc. (JP:4371) has released an update.
Core Concept Technologies Inc. has reported progress on its acquisition of treasury shares, acquiring 328,100 common shares for a total of 380,450,300 yen through open-market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a plan authorized by its Board of Directors to purchase up to 400,000 shares, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.
