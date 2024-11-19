Core Assets Announces Major Drilling Success

Core Assets Corp. (TSE:CC) has released an update.

Core Assets Corp. has announced significant drilling results from their Silver Lime Project, revealing the longest and highest-grade massive sulphide zinc intercept to date. The 2024 drilling campaign successfully extended the mineralized footprint, highlighting the project’s potential for further discoveries.

