News & Insights

Stocks

Core Assets Announces Major Drilling Success

November 19, 2024 — 02:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Core Assets Corp. (TSE:CC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Core Assets Corp. has announced significant drilling results from their Silver Lime Project, revealing the longest and highest-grade massive sulphide zinc intercept to date. The 2024 drilling campaign successfully extended the mineralized footprint, highlighting the project’s potential for further discoveries.

For further insights into TSE:CC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.