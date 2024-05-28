Cordlife’s Compliance Efforts Under MOH Scrutiny

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Cordlife Group Limited has been working to rectify non-compliance issues identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) regarding its cord blood banking services. Despite efforts, the company has not completed the necessary validation of its AXP II System, development of operating procedures, or staff training. The MOH estimates that fulfilling these requirements for the company to properly resume operations will take about three months from mid-June 2024.

