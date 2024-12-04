News & Insights

Stocks
CLIFF

Cordlife Group’s EGM Highlights Electronic Voting

December 04, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cordlife Group Limited held its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 14, 2024, where key management and board members participated, some virtually. Shareholders were briefed on voting procedures, emphasizing electronic polling to ensure transparency. Trusted Services Pte. Ltd. and In. Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. were appointed to oversee the voting process.

For further insights into SG:P8A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLIFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.