Cordlife Group’s EGM Highlights Electronic Voting

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.
Cordlife Group Limited held its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 14, 2024, where key management and board members participated, some virtually. Shareholders were briefed on voting procedures, emphasizing electronic polling to ensure transparency. Trusted Services Pte. Ltd. and In. Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. were appointed to oversee the voting process.
