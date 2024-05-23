Cordlife Group Indefinitely Postpones EGM

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Cordlife Group Limited has announced the indefinite adjournment of its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) initially scheduled for 23 May 2024. The decision, made during a quorate session, aligns with the company’s constitution, and Agile 8 Solutions Pte. Ltd. has been appointed as the scrutineer. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to seek professional counsel before trading the company’s shares.

