Cordlife Group Halts Share Placement, Board Reshuffled

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Cordlife Group Limited’s board informs shareholders of a fourth letter from SAC Capital Private Limited, acting for Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. (NJXJK), which addresses the Singapore High Court’s dismissal of the company’s attempt to set aside an interim injunction. This decision has led to the termination of a proposed share placement. Additionally, resolutions to reconstitute the board were passed at the recent annual general meeting.

For further insights into SG:P8A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.