Cordlife Group Announces Key Board Reshuffle

Cordlife Group Limited has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, effective November 2024, with the appointment of Mr. Gao Xiang, Dr. Wang Xiaorui, and Mr. Sim Sze Kuan as Independent Directors. Concurrently, Mr. Cai Yong will be stepping down from his roles to pursue personal commitments, leading to a reshuffle in committee positions. These changes are poised to impact Cordlife’s governance structure as the company continues to navigate the financial markets.

