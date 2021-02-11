Markets
CO

Cordlife, Global Cord Blood Corp. To Discontinue Discussions Regarding Proposed Transaction

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) said the company's Board and the board of Cordlife have mutually agreed to discontinue any further discussions regarding the Cordlife proposal. Previously, Cordlife proposed to combine its businesses with that of Global Cord Blood Corp. by way of a statutory merger.

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China. It provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. Cordlife is a company listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More