Cordiant Global Agricultural announces $300 million IPO

Emma-Victoria Farr Reuters
LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Cordiant Global Agricultural Income said on Wednesday it will look to carry out an initial public offering of its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The company is targeting an issue of 300 million shares at an initial value of one dollar each and a dividend of 6.5 per cent per annum.

Cordiant Global Agricultural will seek admission of its ordinary shares to the premium listing segment in a bid to provide "attractive yield with potential capital growth."

Asset manager Cordiant Capital, which manages 3.4 billion dollars across digital infrastructure, agricultural finance and renewable energy infrastructure, will act as investment manager to Cordiant Global Agricultural.

