Cordiant Digital Sees Major Shareholding Shift

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (GB:CORD) has released an update.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has reported a change in major shareholdings, with Sarasin & Partners LLP’s voting rights crossing a threshold on May 22, 2024. The notification, dated May 23, 2024, indicates a decrease from the previous position, with the new total voting rights amounting to 4.0177% or 30,787,170 shares held by Sarasin & Partners LLP.

For further insights into GB:CORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.