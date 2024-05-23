News & Insights

Cordiant Digital Sees Major Shareholding Shift

May 23, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (GB:CORD) has released an update.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has reported a change in major shareholdings, with Sarasin & Partners LLP’s voting rights crossing a threshold on May 22, 2024. The notification, dated May 23, 2024, indicates a decrease from the previous position, with the new total voting rights amounting to 4.0177% or 30,787,170 shares held by Sarasin & Partners LLP.

