Cordiant Capital aims to raise $350 million for telecoms fund, expands team

Asset manager Cordiant Capital is looking to raise around $350 million for a telecoms infrastructure equity fund and has hired two veteran dealmakers as it looks to benefit from strong growth in mobile data usage.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.