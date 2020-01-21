US Markets

Cordiant Capital aims to raise $350 million for telecoms fund, expands team

Asset manager Cordiant Capital is looking to raise around $350 million for a telecoms infrastructure equity fund and has hired two veteran dealmakers as it looks to benefit from strong growth in mobile data usage.

