CordenPharma, Moderna Extend Deal For Lipid Excipients To Be Used In Vaccine Against Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - CordenPharma said that it has amended its existing manufacturing agreement with Moderna Inc. (MRNA). The extension enables CordenPharma to manufacture large-scale volumes of Moderna's lipid excipients to be used in the manufacture of Moderna's vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus.

As per the terms of the deal, the companies will further extend their supply relationship by expanding the manufacturing agreement originally signed in 2016 between Moderna and CordenPharma Switzerland.

The amended agreement now includes CordenPharma Chenôve and CordenPharma Colorado for the manufacture of larger-scale volumes of lipids. The expanded agreement will begin immediately in order to rapidly meet Moderna's increasing demand over the upcoming months, with an emphasis on securing their future long-term supply.

