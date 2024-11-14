News & Insights

Cordel Group PLC: Leadership Stakes Rise

November 14, 2024 — 03:35 am EST

Cordel Group PLC (GB:CRDL) has released an update.

Cordel Group PLC has announced the granting of 300,000 share options to its CFO, Natasha Dinneen, while CEO John Davis has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 71,367 shares. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning its leadership’s interests with shareholders, reflecting confidence in its future prospects.

