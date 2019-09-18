Cord Cutting COSTS!

Since school’s back in session it appears the markets are playing nicely, news on the Fed, China and some intellectual property. Danny and Erique (especially Erique) have some opinions on what’s going on in the “cord cutting” world. What’s the real cost when you have to have an ISP as well as Disney+ DIS, Netflix NFLX, Hulu, Amazon Prime AMZN, Apple+ AAPL, HBO and now Peacock? Are you REALLY cutting the cord or are you now just plugging in more? To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions.

