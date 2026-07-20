Corcept's CFO Set His Selling Plan the Month the Stock Fell 50% — Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

The transaction involved 40,000 shares with an estimated value of $3.5 million on the July 15, 2026 transaction date.

The activity was executed through the conversion of 40,000 options at $19.26 and $23.06 per share, which were immediately liquidated.

The transaction was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 12, 2025, to facilitate routine portfolio management.

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Chief Financial Officer Mokari Atabak reported the sale of 40,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on July 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $3.5 million Shares sold 40,000 shares Post-transaction shares (directly held) 16,130 shares Post-transaction value $1.44 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($87.71); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($89.57).

Key questions

How was the transaction structured and executed?

Mokari Atabak performed a "cashless" exercise of 40,000 stock options. All resulting shares were sold on the same day at a weighted average price of $87.71, allowing the executive to realize gains without an initial cash outlay for the exercise.

Mokari Atabak performed a "cashless" exercise of 40,000 stock options. All resulting shares were sold on the same day at a weighted average price of $87.71, allowing the executive to realize gains without an initial cash outlay for the exercise. What is the executive's remaining financial exposure to the company?

Following this transaction, the Chief Financial Officer retains direct ownership of 16,130 shares of common stock. However, his total economic exposure remains substantial through the holding of close to 180,000 derivative securities (options), which represent a larger equity position than his direct common stock holdings.

Following this transaction, the Chief Financial Officer retains direct ownership of 16,130 shares of common stock. However, his total economic exposure remains substantial through the holding of close to 180,000 derivative securities (options), which represent a larger equity position than his direct common stock holdings. How has the stock performed leading up to this execution?

The transaction occurred after a period of positive momentum for the pharmaceutical company, with shares delivering a 25% return over the 12 months ending on the July 15, 2026 transaction date. As of the July 16, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $89.72 per share.

The transaction occurred after a period of positive momentum for the pharmaceutical company, with shares delivering a 25% return over the 12 months ending on the July 15, 2026 transaction date. As of the July 16, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $89.72 per share. Does the timing of this sale suggest a discretionary decision?

No, the timing and volume of this sale were predetermined by a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in December 2025. Such plans are designed to allow insiders to sell shares at set intervals or price targets to avoid concerns regarding the use of non-public information.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $89.72 Market Capitalization $9.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $769.1 million Net Income (TTM) $47.3 million

Company Snapshot

Corcept Therapeutics develops and commercializes pharmaceutical treatments for serious metabolic, oncological, and neuropsychiatric disorders, with Korlym (mifepristone) tablets serving as its primary commercial product for treating endogenous Cushing's syndrome in adult patients.

The company generates revenue through the direct commercialization of its proprietary pharmaceutical products in the United States market, leveraging its specialized expertise in addressing rare and serious medical conditions.

Corcept targets healthcare providers and patients within specialty care settings, focusing on individuals diagnosed with serious endocrine and metabolic disorders who require targeted pharmaceutical interventions.

Corcept Therapeutics is a specialized pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $9.6 billion, generating TTM revenues of $769.1 million and demonstrating profitability with net income of $47.9 million. The company maintains a focused commercial strategy centered on its lead therapeutic asset, Korlym, which addresses a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome. With operations headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Corcept has established itself as a key player in the specialty pharmaceutical sector, delivering sustainable growth as evidenced by its 25% one-year stock price appreciation.

What this transaction means for investors

The plan behind this sale was adopted in early December 2025, the same month (and just weeks before) Corcept's stock lost half its value in a single session. Setting a selling schedule near the wreckage of a 50% crash, then watching it execute at $87.71 after the shares more than doubled, is an important reminder that these plans are pre-arranged and don’t reflect discretionary decision-making on a sale-by-sale basis. It’s also important to note he has 16,130 shares held outright against nearly 180,000 options. That's a finance chief whose upside is overwhelmingly leveraged, which cuts both ways in a stock this volatile.



The recovery he sold into came from the FDA approving relacorilant for ovarian cancer, where it now sells as Lifyorli, months after rejecting the same drug for Cushing's syndrome. First-quarter revenue reached $164.9 million, and management raised full-year guidance to as much as $1.05 billion. For long-term investors, that options-heavy position is the thing to sit with. It means the executive closest to the numbers is paid on the stock climbing, not on it holding steady.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corcept Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.