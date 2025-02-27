Corcept Therapeutics's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CORT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Corcept Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $812,152, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,000.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Corcept Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Corcept Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Corcept Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.4 $6.6 $6.9 $65.00 $138.0K 1.1K 500 CORT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.9 $8.3 $8.4 $65.00 $126.0K 1.1K 800 CORT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.2 $5.6 $6.15 $65.00 $123.0K 1.1K 250 CORT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.6 $7.5 $7.85 $65.00 $117.7K 1.1K 650 CORT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.8 $6.0 $6.0 $60.00 $101.0K 2.4K 372

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol.

In light of the recent options history for Corcept Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Corcept Therapeutics's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,264,941, the CORT's price is down by -6.14%, now at $59.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Corcept Therapeutics, targeting a price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Corcept Therapeutics, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Corcept Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $78. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $80. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Corcept Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.